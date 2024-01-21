Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.95. The stock had a trading volume of 948,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,360. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.22 and a 200 day moving average of $249.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

