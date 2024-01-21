Citizens Business Bank Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,644 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Salesforce by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 5,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.88. 7,413,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,503. The firm has a market cap of $271.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.30 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,206 shares of company stock valued at $273,403,451 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

