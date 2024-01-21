Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.26. The stock has a market cap of $437.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

