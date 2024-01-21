AJ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AJ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.92. 657,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,059. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

