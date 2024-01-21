West Coast Financial LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $93.86. 9,565,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,401. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

