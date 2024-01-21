Citizens Business Bank Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citizens Business Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $104.34. 4,546,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

