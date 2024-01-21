Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 318 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,790,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,222. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

