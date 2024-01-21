Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 913 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $363.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.28 and its 200-day moving average is $322.35. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $364.82.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.67.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total transaction of $965,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,873. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

