IndiGG Trading Down 2.3% This Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $25,611.81 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

