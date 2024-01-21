ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $801,613.94 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $801,613.94 and approximately $146.98 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018997 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00020381 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,657.44 or 1.00021923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011400 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00216099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004109 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000841 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

