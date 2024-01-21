Celestia Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.75 Billion (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $17.26 or 0.00041450 BTC on major exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $92.42 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,017,972,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,016,130 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,017,753,424.657471 with 158,796,952.407471 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 17.1762719 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $98,397,457.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

