ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 2,143 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $10.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $805.44. The stock had a trading volume of 681,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,008. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $769.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $709.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

