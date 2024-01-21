Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 7,577 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,934,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933,795. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.