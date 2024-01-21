Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $858,000 Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,499,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.28. 2,365,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $68.94 and a one year high of $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

