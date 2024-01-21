Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 15,220 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.4% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 87,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $256,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,711,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.