Gables Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $500.19. 1,173,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $487.83 and its 200-day moving average is $474.82. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.