Girard Partners LTD. Has $4.56 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $457.76 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

