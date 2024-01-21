Citizens Business Bank Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Citizens Business Bank decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Corning by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 490,638 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. 5,534,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,145. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

