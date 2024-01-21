Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $441.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.64.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

