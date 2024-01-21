Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,147,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,119. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

