Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.90 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $3,716,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.1% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,387,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $132,860,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI traded up $5.31 on Friday, hitting $326.28. 736,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,393. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $251.00 and a one year high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

