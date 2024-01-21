Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.60 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Elevance Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.61. 2,008,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.50 and its 200 day moving average is $460.18. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.