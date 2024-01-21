Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $510,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 3.9 %

KLAC stock traded up $22.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $612.99. 1,335,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $561.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $616.98.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.