Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $78.14 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and approximately $78.14 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $9.69 or 0.00023281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00079554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 383,647,293 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

