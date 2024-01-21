Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $41.67 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.89 or 0.00018950 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005359 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00020555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.37 or 0.99981949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011401 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00214718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,793,435 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 135,779,271.76310742 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.83182037 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 402 active market(s) with $48,618,033.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

