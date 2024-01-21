Terra 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.70 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $419.69 million and approximately $29.70 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001386 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000909 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 637,668,835 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

