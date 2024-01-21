CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $8.56 on Top Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. CashBackPro has a market cap of $872.77 million and $3.88 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 93.2% higher against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $8.56 or 0.00020555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.37 or 0.99981949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011401 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00214718 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 7.90607002 USD and is up 17.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,575,001.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

