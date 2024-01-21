Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.78. 2,025,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,412. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

