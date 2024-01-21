Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

VLO stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

