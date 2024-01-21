JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $484.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $485.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.80.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
