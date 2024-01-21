AJ Advisors LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

AJ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 7.7% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $98.65. 356,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

