Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,907 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,561. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $56.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

