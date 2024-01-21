West Coast Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,933,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,651. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

