West Coast Financial LLC Sells 117 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.43. The company had a trading volume of 63,338,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,377,114. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.72 and its 200-day moving average is $184.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

