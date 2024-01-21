WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 35,640 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,640 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.67 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.