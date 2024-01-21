Welch & Forbes LLC Has $22.56 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $22,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.88. 1,578,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

