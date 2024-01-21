Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,642,000 after buying an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.93. 162,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

