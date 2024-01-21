Lmcg Investments LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,577. The firm has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.69 and a 200-day moving average of $268.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

