Lmcg Investments LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.03 and a 12 month high of $179.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

