Opes Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,579 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,163,000 after acquiring an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,460,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after acquiring an additional 78,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,531,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,758,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.