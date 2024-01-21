Lmcg Investments LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CI traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.06. 1,760,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,431. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $319.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.