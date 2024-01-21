Opes Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Opes Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VNQ traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.