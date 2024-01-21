Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.89. 7,605,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

