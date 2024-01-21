Lincoln Capital Corp Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,015,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,430,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $208.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

