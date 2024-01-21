Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $247.66 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and $247.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.33 or 0.05937795 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00079455 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00027148 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00015494 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023290 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007122 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001730 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,557,079,074 coins and its circulating supply is 35,404,640,175 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
