Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $247.66 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion and $247.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.33 or 0.05937795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00079455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00015494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,557,079,074 coins and its circulating supply is 35,404,640,175 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.