Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.90 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Monero has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and $92.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $157.67 or 0.00379141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,586.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00169963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.06 or 0.00577245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00059476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00182473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,387,336 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.