Steem (STEEM) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Steem has a market capitalization of $104.71 million and $2.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,586.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00169963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.06 or 0.00577245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00059476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00379141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00182473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 453,758,356 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

