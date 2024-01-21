SmartFi (SMTF) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $9.02 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

