IOTA Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. IOTA has a market capitalization of $706.83 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,095,541,289 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.