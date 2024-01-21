IOTA Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. IOTA has a market capitalization of $706.83 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001289 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007327 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,095,541,289 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
