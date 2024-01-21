ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 22,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.5% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $32.22. 49,493,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,424,060. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $254.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

View Our Latest Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.